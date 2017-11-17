Online auction opens today for Blossom Hill

The Blossom Hill Foundation’s 6th annual online auction opens today. The auction features a number of outstanding items, including destination travel, Hamilton tickets, favorite news shows, and getaway packages, just in time for the holidays. Shop at the website here:

The Blossom Hill Foundation helps give conflict-affected children from the Middle East a chance for a better future.

This online auction event is Blossom Hill’s main fall fundraiser. Funds from the auction will support inspiring and transformative work.

The auction begins Friday, Nov. 17 and will run through Monday, Nov. 27, closing at 9 p.m. EST.