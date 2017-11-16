The role of the underdog has not stopped the Weston High girls soccer team in the earlier rounds of state Class M tournament.

The 19th seed, the Trojans have upset three higher ranked teams so far. One more win and they will reach the championship for the first time since 2014.

The Trojans started the tournament on a cold, gray day when they visited Northwestern last Tuesday, Nov. 7. Despite trailing 1-0 in the first half, the visitors had plenty of time to answer in a 2-1 win.

For the first 20 minutes the ball barely left the Weston offensive end, but for all that dominance a quick counter sent the ball over the top of the Weston defense and onto the foot of Addie Hester, who scored on Northwestern’s first meaningful threat in the game.

Down 1-0 after playing so well seemed to shake the Trojans’ confidence, and it took time for them to work themselves back into the match. With just eight minutes remaining in the half, Weston broke through with two quick goals coming from Nicole Sztachelski and Katie Orefice.

Northwestern kept fighting, and after a tripping foul in the box, it was awarded a penalty kick. Weston goalie Bridget Angus stepped up and made the save to preserve the lead.

Coming out after the break with momentum, the Trojans kept control but could not separate from the determined Highlanders. Finally, Nicki Dalrymple served a swerving cross to the far post that Orefice collected and finished for her second goal with 20:36 left.

That third goal gave the Trojans a cushion, but even as they switched to a more defensive formation the Highlanders still created a breakaway and a second goal by Hester. Then two other mad scrambles in the box that were inches away from leveling the score before the final horn sounded.

The Trojans team put on its most impressive display of the season and upset defending Class M champion and South-West Conference champ Immaculate 1-0 in the second round two days later at Western Connecticut State University.

The opening 10 minutes featured 19th-seeded Weston out on attack, and third-seeded Immaculate seemed caught off guard but slowly gained control in the match, exerting its size, strength, and speed to keep the ball in the Weston end. Angus was active in goal and quick off her line to thwart the increased pressure by the Mustangs. Just hanging on, the half ended 0-0 and the Trojans walked to their sidelines with some doubts about their chances.

Weston coach Gustavo Reaes buoyed the team’s spirit and the team came out determined again in the second 40 minutes. Then, with 30 minutes remaining, the Trojans found their breakthrough. Sophomore Sadie Rudolph bent in a free kick that senior co-captain Grace Toner got a foot on and chipped over prone Immaculate goalie Kristen Roessler.

The Mustangs switched their formation and went searching for the equalizer. The remaining half hour was one part Weston hanging on — midfielder Natalie Haythorn cleared a bouncing ball off the line — and one part Weston coming close to adding a second goal. Dalrymple had two shots just over the bar. Rebecca Strouch came close. And Orefice had a breakaway shot that hit the post.

In a game that was decided on penalty picks, the Trojans defeated 11th-seeded Sheehan of Wallingford 4-3 (4-2 PK) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 11.

It was a cold afternoon with the temperature in the low 30s, and the Trojans came out even colder. The Titans pressed from the get-go and had a few chances, including a point-blank miss in the opening minutes. Weston seemed rattled and gave away possession cheaply, which led to a shot and drop by goalie Angus, the loose ball fired in by Olivia Dubuc.

The Trojans regrouped during the break and rediscovered their possession style. Suddenly stringing passes together, the forwards found space and the ability to beat their defenders one on one. At the 37:40-minute mark, Strouch got herself on the end of a cross from Natalie Haythorne and scrambled the ball in. Soon afterward,Orefice made a zigzagging run into the box, beating three defenders, and put Weston up 2-1.

Reaes switched the formation and looked to shut the game down to protect the goal advantage. Sheehan created few chances, but with only a minute left it pushed everyone forward and won a corner. Dubuc’s picture-perfect in-swinger was met in the air by Sam Larkin and the game was tied as time ran out.

Weston walked off the field as though it had lost, while Sheehan then parlayed that energy to another corner in the opening of extra time which found Julia Podchaiski completely unmarked to head in a third goal. Things looked bleak for Weston as Sheehan parked the bus and time dribbled away.

But the Trojans were determined to not go quietly, and in their last desperate minutes they created a few scrappy opportunities. With one minute remaining Orefice played a dangerous ball into the mix that Strouch slotted in to tie the game.

This set the stage for a dramatic penalty shootout. Weston went first and all four shooters (Orefice, Dalrymple, Haythorne, and Petra Friden) put the ball into the back of the net.

With the ability to win the game on the line, Angus lunged to two-fist the Titans’ fourth kick to safety and win the match.