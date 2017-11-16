Weston library trustee receives exceptional service award

On Friday, Nov. 3, the Association of Connecticut Library Boards held its annual Trustee Leadership Conference and Award Ceremony at the University of Hartford Gray Conference Center. The full-day event featured speakers addressing such topics as cybersecurity, fiber grants, and the challenges and opportunities facing libraries in the future.

As part of the conference, the association presented awards to library trustees who have provided outstanding service to their libraries and communities.

Weston Public Library’s board of trustees chair, Amy Sanborn, was presented with the Exceptional Service Award. Sanborn has been chair of the board of trustees since 2010 and has led the board and the library in new directions that have increased the profile of the library in the community and grown its support base.

Most recently, Sanborn spearheaded the library’s full renovation. Earlier in her tenure, Sanborn guided the board through its first technology plan and first strategic plan, and she has continued to advocate tirelessly on behalf of the library.

“Amy’s selfless dedication has benefited the library and the community as a whole enormously,” said Weston Library Director Karen Tatarka. “The library staff felt strongly that she should be nominated for an award, and we were very pleased with the association’s decision to recognize Amy’s commitment to improving and growing the library.”

The Weston Public Library’s $1.6-million renovation was completed in December 2016. Since that time, the library has enjoyed substantial increases in its collection and facility use. For more information about the library and upcoming programs and events, visit westonpubliclibrary.org.