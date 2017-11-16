Kiwanis Club holds food drive at Weston Center

The Kiwanis Club of Weston will hold a food drive to benefit the Weston Food Pantry this Saturday, Nov. 18.

This year, the drive will be held at Weston Center with the help of Peter’s Market.

Those wishing to contribute may bring items or financial contributions to Peter’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, or purchase items in the store for donation.

The Weston Food Pantry is in urgent need of the following items: dry cereal, instant oatmeal, pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned fruit, canned beans of any variety, juice, chicken and beef broth, rice, canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, jelly, mayonnaise, mustard, salad dressings, and pet food.

Any questions regarding the food drive may be directed to Steve Thomas at 203-856-4446.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston is an organization dedicated to community service and sponsors programs and events to raise funds for local organizations whose activities benefit the community at large.

The club’s membership is open to all men and women living or working in the area.

The club meets for breakfast every Saturday morning at 8:30 at Norfield Congregational Church, except in July and August.

Meetings often feature presentations by local, state and national political figures and programs of general interest. Visit westonkiwanis.org for more information.