Weston celebrates Veterans Day

There was a full schedule of events in Weston on Friday, Nov. 10, to honor the men and women who served in the United States armed forces for Veterans Day.

The Select Committee for Veterans Affairs, founded by Betsy Peyreigne, put together an agenda for veterans that began with breakfast in the middle school cafeteria and concluded with lunch at the high school.

“It has become our biggest event of the year,” said Peyreigne. “We love doing it in the schools so we can help connect the younger generation with our veterans who served our country.”

After breakfast, middle school musicians performed at an assembly in front of the school to honor the veterans in attendance.

After the assembly, eight veterans split into different stations to become a “living museum.”

Veterans from different eras set up around the middle school library and the entire eighth grade split up into groups. Each group spent time talking to each veteran, giving them the chance to hear individual stories and to ask questions. “It’s my favorite part of the day,” said Peyreigne.

She said the engagement of the students was high and they all asked questions to learn more about each veteran.

“When a 10-year-old reads about World War II, it’s hard to picture exactly what it was like,” Peyreigne said. “When they get to speak to someone who lived in it, it brings history alive for those kids.”

Vietnam War veteran and current Westport resident Fred Miller said the living history portion of the program was among the most engaging aspects of the day.

“I told students about all of the projects I worked on as an engineer in the war,” said Miller. “I got many questions from the students who were interested in my work.”

Peyreigne said veterans who attend the program are often most fulfilled by the living history museum.

“The thing that really thrills each veteran is being able to talk to the kids,” she said. “They want to share their experiences with the youth; the dialogue between the generations ends up being the perfect conversation.”

Longtime Westonite John Loeser, who served in the Army from 1967 to 1971, said speaking about his service is an “obligation” that he has.

“I like to tell students that serving our country is about defending our values,” he said. “Veterans defend and protect our civilization, our principles and our freedoms.”

Former Weston resident Alan Sharkany Jr., who served in the Marines from 1983 to 1989, arrived later in the day and said it’s “important” for the youth to know how important freedom is.

Sharkany runs Bud/s and Beyond, an organization that trains candidates for the armed forces in “preparation and leadership.” He recently received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a high civilian honor, for his work in training future members of the armed services.

“It’s important to emphasize to younger kids that the United States is an exceptional country and our veterans are no small part of that,” said Sharkany. “You can become who you want to be here, there is no ceiling.”

Al Anderson, a 90-year-old Weston Army veteran who served in Japan beginning in 1945, was thrilled to be part of the celebration.

“I have come to many of these Veterans Day events in Weston,” said Anderson. “I keep coming back so people don’t forget.”

Memorial service

At 11 a.m., a memorial service for the veterans was held at town hall, where Weston’s new first selectman, Chris Spaulding, made his first public appearance following his election victory.

“We’ve had millions of extraordinary people step up to defend our country,” said Spaulding. “They didn’t do this to protect some kind of treasure or a specific line on the map, they did it to protect an idea. That idea is truth, justice, liberty, and all the values that we hold dear in America.”

Spaulding said even though ceremonies are just a few times a year, veterans should know the town appreciates their contributions to the country.

“We all have the greatest admiration, respect and awe for what you have done and what you continue to do for our country,” he said.

After Spaulding spoke, he introduced U.S. Congressman Jim Himes (D-4), who spoke to honor the veterans.

“We have a special group of people in our country who put on uniforms, we have police officers and firefighters and first responders,” said Himes. “There’s a subset of those people who put on their uniform for their country. The people that put on the uniform for the United States have been keeping our democracy safe for 240 years.”

Himes praised veterans for protecting the country against people who have different ideals than the United States.

“We have always stood that we will have a democracy and we will count on a special group of people to preserve that for us,” said Himes. “And they often preserve at the risk of sacrificing their own lives.”

The program concluded with a performance of patriotic songs by Nichole Peyreigne and the presentation of a wreath honoring veterans by Betsy Peyreigne and Spaulding.

In addition to Peyreigne, the Select Committee for Veterans Affairs includes Jane Young-Anglim, Moira Relac, Rod Rivera, and Edward Hutchins.

The committee also sets up a Memorial Day luncheon for veterans after the town’s parade. Additionally, when a new law passes that benefits veterans, the group works to ensure that local vets are aware and receive help so they can implement it into their lives.

“The Veterans Day event is the most rewarding event of our year,” said Peyreigne. “As the years go by, more and more veterans like to be involved, so we’re going to keep doing it.”