Weston’s elected officials are sworn in

Weston’s elected officials were sworn in on Monday, Nov. 13, to a standing-room-only crowd in the town hall Meeting Room.

The evening culminated with First Selectman-elect Chris Spaulding officially becoming Weston’s new first selectman.

Spaulding was sworn in by Connecticut’s secretary of the state, Democrat Denise Merrill.

She also administered the oath of office to new selectmen Stephan Grozinger and Brian Gordon, and Board of Education members Sara Spaulding, Samantha Nestor and Gina Albert. School board member-elect Tony Pesco was not at the event.

Merrill also swore in Jerry Sargent, who was re-elected to the Board of Finance. The others elected to the finance board, Bob Ferguson, Rone Baldwin and Steve Ezzes, were not in attendance.

Town Clerk Donna Anastasia administered the oath of office to Board of Assessment Appeals members Denise Maxcy and Leslie Riback, and police commissioners Susan Moch and Peter Ottomano. Commissioners Dawn Egan and Woody Bliss were not at the event.

Assistant Town Clerk Ellen Jones swore in the winners of the remaining boards, including Harry Falber, Sally Korsh and Britta Lerner for the Planning and Zoning Commission; W. MacLeod Snaith and Don Scarborough for the Zoning Board of Appeals; and Jim Low and John Moran, ZBA alternates. Bob Machson, who won a seat on the ZBA, was not in attendance.

Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony began promptly at 6:45 p.m. with the presentation of colors by Color Guard Troop 788, which then led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The invocation was given by Rabbi Yehuda Kantor of Chabad Lubavitch of Westport, the Rev. Bernard Wilson of the Norfield Congregational Church in Weston and Katherine Piazza of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston.

Following the invocation, Momo Burns-Min, a Weston High School student, sang the national anthem in front of the crowd.

Merrill said a few words during the ceremony. “Stepping up to serve is a very important thing,” she said. “People don’t realize what it takes to be in public service. You give up a lot of your time and your family’s time.”

Merrill praised “everyone who stepped up” to serve in public office and said she has noticed “more public engagement” in the past year than in previous ones.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career working on public engagement and civic engagement,” said Merrill. “I’ve seen a lot more young people interested in participating, and I couldn’t be more delighted with that.”

Chris Spaulding, Weston’s new first selectman, thanked the candidates who ran and the citizens of Weston for voting him into office.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the candidates. You all put in an amazing amount of work to get here,” said Spaulding. “I’d also like to thank the citizens of Weston for coming out on Election Day. Up until 8 p.m., cars were rolling in and waiting in line to park so they could come out and vote, so they could exercise their right to make their voice heard.”

Spaulding said he has the “utmost confidence” in all the newly elected officials and believes they will be good for the future of Weston.

“The reason we’re all here is because we have ideas,” said Spaulding. “We shared those ideas with the people of the town and they came out and said, ‘I like that, I think I’m going to support your ideas.’”

Spaulding emphasized that after the evening, the job of working for Weston really begins.

“We need to make sure we live up to the very high expectations of Weston,” he said. “One thing I know about every single candidate who has now been sworn in is that they will deliver for Weston.”

He finished by saying, “This is the end product of democracy, and you should all be proud that we got here.”