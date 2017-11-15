‘Turkey Bowl’ has advance ticket sales

The Weston High varsity football team will host Joel Barlow in the annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Due to the anticipated size of the crowd, advance tickets will be sold in the Weston High athletic office from 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Weston is currently ranked eighth in the state Class M standings and Barlow is ranked seventh. The winner will advance to the Class M tournament.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and senior citizens. Children under five will be admitted free with a paying adult.
The athletic department strongly encourage purchasing tickets in advance to avoid the long lines on game day.