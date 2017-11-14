Obituary: Scott E. Anderson, 63, of Fairfield

Scott E. Anderson, age 63, of Fairfield, the loving husband of Jennifer “Jenny” Anderson, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 13, 2017 with his family by his side.

Born in Attleboro, MA to Harold “Andy” and Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson, Scott was the youngest of four — with siblings of Peter and his wife Kathleen Anderson, Carol Anderson and her husband Arthur Lungo and Bruce and his wife Yvonne Fournier.

Scott has three children: son Erik (35), daughter Dana Anderson (33) and her husband Joey Costa and son Owen (11).

Henry Scott Costa, born September 7, 2017, entered the family as Scott’s grandchild. Scott also has five nieces and nephews.

With a career in computer industry sales, Scott started with Prime Computer, Triteal, Cybersafe and his last job was with Sun Microsystems, where he met Jenny.

Scott was a natural athlete and enjoyed competing in all sports. His favorites included Soccer, Paddle, Tennis, and Golf — basically anything that was blown up or stuffed. He was well decorated with trophies and tournament wins, but he was best known for his sportsmanship and finesse on the courts and fields. A true gentleman.

He enjoyed building, fixing, tinkering and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed music. Listening, watching people perform, building playlists, and practicing on the acoustic and electric guitars. Really it was his 1998 Harley Custom Soft-Tail that made him so cool.

He had ALS, a terminal disease with no cure, for more than 9 years. He set the battlefield as to how he was going to fight the disease with a determined stubbornness to deal with it his way. His courage was only rivaled by his compassion and love for his family and friends.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service followed by a reception at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017 at The United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Avenue in Rowayton, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CT Hospice, ALSA, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, or Grassroots Tennis.

