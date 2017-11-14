Devil’s Den to close weekdays for limited deer hunt

The Nature Conservancy will hold its annual controlled deer hunt at Devil’s Den Preserve in Weston during the state-designated shotgun and rifle hunting season, which runs through Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The purpose of the controlled hunt, which has been held each fall since 2001, is to improve and maintain forest health by reducing the deer population.

In recent decades, the high density of deer in southwestern Connecticut and associated overbrowsing has caused ecological damage in the region’s forests, harming the understory, limiting tree regeneration and contributing to the gradual loss of native flowering plants.

The hunt will take place on the following weekdays only: Nov. 15 (Wednesday); Nov. 20 to 22 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday); Nov. 27 to Nov. 30 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday); and Dec. 4 and 5 (Monday, Tuesday).

Devil’s Den will be closed to visitors on these days, and signs will be posted at all public entrances to the preserve. The conservancy requests that residents and their families, guests and tenants refrain from visiting the preserve on these days.

The deer management effort will take place only in select areas of the preserve’s interior, away from the edges of the preserve and any neighboring residences. The conservancy is working with experienced hunters who have been recruited by Devil’s Den staff members and have knowledge of the preserve and local area.

For more information on Devil’s Den Preserve, 33 Pent Road, Weston, call 203-226-4991.