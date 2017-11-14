Weston Middle School hosts Online Phantom Holiday Gala

Saturday, Nov. 18, marks an all-day online auction that will require people not to attend for the benefit of the Weston Middle School.

“This year we wanted to make it easier for our parents to participate in our fund-raiser. Importantly, we wanted 100% of monies donated to go to the school, rather than a venue or food,” said PTO fund-raising co-chair Catherine Revzon.

“The middle school PTO has one major fund-raiser per year. Last year, the funds we raised went to exceptional projects, including the creation of an indoor hydroponic garden, an on-campus interactive Colonial Day, presentations by celebrated authors, a live performance honoring Black History Month, and much more. Every dollar raised goes to enriching our children’s educational experiences,” said PTO President Britta Lerner.

Any amount is appreciated, and the entire community is encouraged to donate for the school. Here’s how it works:

Give: Contribute to make the Weston Middle School the best it can be. Any amount is welcome, and $150+ will get the contributor a “thank-you ticket” to the PTO’s “after party” at Washington Prime in Georgetown, on Thursday, Nov. 30. An anonymous donor has donated this event, so no PTO money will be used to fund it. The first drink and appetizers are complimentary. Use this link to purchase tickets: https://goo.gl/8oGcme . Join: With any donation amount, contributors will receive an invitation to a closed Facebook group (FB account not required, everyone will be able to bid through an online link) where the foodie-themed Online Phantom Gala’s silent auction is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 18. Bid: Bid on delicious food-themed items donated by local artisans and restaurateurs during the Online Phantom Gala’s Silent Auction. Remember, this takes places on Saturday, Nov. 18, only.

Contact Catherine Revzon at [email protected] or Gemma Francine at [email protected] with any questions.