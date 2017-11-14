‘Unsung Heroes’ exhibit features Weston artist Ginger Jespersen

The works of Ginger Jespersen of Weston will be featured in an exhibit titled “Unsung Heroes” at the Wilton Library.

The exhibit opens on Friday, Nov. 17, and showcases 20 area artists who have either never exhibited at the library before or have not been featured in the recent past.

The featured artwork comes in a variety of media, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, drawings, photography, and sculpture. A reception on opening night at 6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Jespersen will have three mixed media nature pieces on display — Summer Birch, Winter Birch and Moonstruck. “These pieces are of my favorite tree, the white birch,” Jespersen said.

In addition to Jespersen, other artists featured in “Unsung Heroes” are Julianne Ashkinaze and Rose Stock, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; Terri Cuddy, Peekskill, N.Y.; Frances Goulart, Ridgefield; Dot Bergen, Niki Key and Joan Ogren, Wilton; Lorraine Gelard, Judith Lambertson and Cristina Sarno, Norwalk; Paola Lazzaro and Lukiana Pilyugin, Redding; Emily Lopatin, Stamford; Lawrence Lazar, Westport; Kazumasa Oda, Bridgeport; Maryann Piotrowski, New Canaan; Artemis Romell, Southbury; Helaine Soller, Bayside, N.Y.; and Al Coyote Weiner, Fairfield.

The majority of the pieces are available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The exhibition runs through Thursday, Dec. 28, and is open during regular library hours, which are Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 10 to 6, Saturdays, 10 to 5, and Sundays, 1 to 5. The library will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the heart of Wilton Center. For directions, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.