League champs

The Emeralds minor league baseball team defeated the Bandits 10-2 to win the Weston Little League fall baseball championship on Oct. 28. The Emeralds were coached by Jake Makmale, Mark Carioto and Ed Schine. Team members included Thomas Berg, Beckett Ehrlich, Barrett Bachner, Tyler Schine, Leif Edoff, Graydon Dunbar, A.J. Penna, Tyler Makmale, Gabriel Carioto, Alexander Duncan, Owen Hayden and Jonah Rothlein.