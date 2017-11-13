The Weston Forum

Music on the Hill presents Autumn Leaves concert

By Weston Forum on November 13, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Music on the Hill is presenting a concert dedicated to the changing seasons.

Music on the Hall is performing an Autumn Leaves concert. It features 12 pro singers with conductor Ellen Dickinson, pianist David H. Connell and cellist Carolyn Engle.

The concert takes place Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. at Wilton Presbyterian Church.

The program features a new work by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel: A Winter Day, in five movements for chorus, piano and solo cello. Each movement depicts a distinct time of day, beautifully differentiated through varied textures of vocal and instrumental sound.

Other selections by contemporary composers include The Road Home by Stephen Paulus and the e.e. cummings poem “i thank You God for most this amazing day” set to music by Elliot Z. Levine.

The singers are members of the Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus, known for a cappella performances.The group performs a spring and fall concert each year and in combination with the larger Music on the Hill Festival Chorus.

Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 in advance and students are free. Order online at musiconthehillCT.org or by phone at 203-529-3133.

