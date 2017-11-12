The Weston Forum

Girls soccer: Weston 4, Sheehan 3 (4-3 PK)

Weston High’s Katie Orefice had a goal and an assist in the state Class M girls soccer quarterfinals against Sheehan on Saturday, Nov. 11. Weston, the 19th seed, upset the 11th-seeded hosts 4-3 (4-2 PK). — Karin Oostermeijer photo

In a game that was decided on penalty picks, the Weston High girls soccer team defeated Sheehan of Wallingford 4-3 (4-2 PK)in the quarterfinals of the state Class M tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Sheehan, the 11th seed scored early in the first half and it remained a 1-0 game until the break. The 19th-seeded Trojans regrouped in the second half and tied it with goal by Rebecca Strouch with Natalie Haythorne assisting. Katie Orefice later scored to put the Trojans in the lead.

The Titans, however, were not finished. With only a minute left in regulation time they were awareded a corner kick which they converted into a goal to tie it up before time expired.

In the first overtime period the hosts scored again, this time on another corner for the lead. With only seconds remaining Strouch scored off a pass by Orefice as the Trojans kept their chances alive.

It ultimately came down to penalty kicks. Orefice, Nicki Dalrymple, Haythorne and Petra Friden all put their shots into the net.

Weston goalie Bridget Angus came up with the save on Sheehan’s forth kick to clinch the win.

The Trojans will play second-seeded Granby on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Naugatuck in the semifinals.

