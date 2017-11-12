Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand in Weston is open today

Anyone looking to store up on fall harvest vegetables can do so today. Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand is open on Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.
The farm stand is located at 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.
Anyone looking to store up on fall harvest vegetables can do so today. Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand is open on Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.
The farm stand is located at 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877