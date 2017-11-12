The Weston Forum

Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand in Weston is open today

By Patricia Gay on November 12, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

You never know what you might find at Viv's Veggies Farm Stand.

You never know what you might find at Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand.

Anyone looking to store up on fall harvest vegetables can do so today. Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand is open on Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

The farm stand is located at 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Vivian Simons celebrates three years on her Weston farm
  2. Viv’s Veggies open today until 6:30 p.m.
  3. Farm fresh vegetables for sale in Weston
  4. Weston farm stand is bursting with veggies

Tags: , ,

Previous Post About Town: Next Next Post Girls soccer: Weston 4, Sheehan 3 (4-3 PK)
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress