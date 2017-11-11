Building a brand at Mondays at 7

The Weston Forum

Larry Ackerman, a life coach, identity consultant and author, will present My Brand, My Career: Building the Relationship of a Lifetime to the Mondays at 7 networking group on Nov. 13.

The presentation takes place at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road, Westport. It begins at 7 a.m. with a networking session followed by the presentation at 8.

Today, conversations about one’s career nearly always raise the question about what one’s brand is. Establishing a brand reinforces one’s core identity — those characteristics that reveal the special ways they create value.

Ackerman will lead the attendees through a discussion on how to build an identity-based brand and how to translate it into all the key aspects of a job search, from résumé to LinkedIn profile.

Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.

