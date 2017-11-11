Turning in its most impressive defensive effort of the season, the Weston High varsity football team turned a 7-0 halftime lead into a road win of 27-0 against host New Fairfield on Friday, Nov. 10. Both the game time temperature of 22 degrees and the constant defensive line pressure by the Trojans made it a long night for the Rebel offensive unit.
It was with 7:07 left in the second quarter that Weston got on the board with a James Goetz 2-yard run and Phoenix Parker conversion to make it 7-0. After a Chris Fruhbeis sack of Rebel quarterback William Enright produced a fumble recovered by Finn Stuebe, it appeared the Trojans might tack on another seven, but Weston lost a fumble as well, leading to the close score at the break.
Starting the second half on their 30, the Trojans used a Fruhbeis catch and roughing the passer penalty to get to midfield. A Goetz to Fruhbeis 26-yard connection would set up the Trojans with a first and goal on the Rebel 10. From there, Goetz darted to the left corner of the end zone, making the score 14-0.
After New Fairfield’s Cameron Mancuso and Weston’s Jack Sawyer picked off passes, the third quarter closed with no other scoring.
In the fourth quarter, Weston received strong offensive and defensive line play to close out the game. A scare did come with 8:34 left, when after a first down run, Goetz limped off the field. He would not return, but post-game indications suggested the injury was not serious.
Jumping into the quarterback role for Goetz, Jason Baisley moved the offense and scored from two2 yards out, leading to a 20-0 tally. A Patrick Stack 25-yard touchdown run, with 2:02 left, and the extra-point conversion made the final 27-0.
Win the win, Weston improved to 6-3, making this year’s Turkey Bowl rivalry with Joel Barlow a match-up with big state Class M playoff implications.