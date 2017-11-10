Weston student’s photography featured at art gallery

Beauty and Despair, a one-man photographic exhibit of the work of Weston High School senior Thomas Bogaev, opens at the Rockwell Art Gallery in Wilton on Nov. 16 and runs through the end of the month.

A number of the photographs at Rockwell have already sold, and others were successfully auctioned off at an earlier music fund-raiser this month. Photographer Daryl Hawk, a fan of Bogaev’s work, bid for a portrait of a Native American.

Bogaev likes to photograph nature — his landscapes, orchids and sunsets can be seen at the gallery, hence the “Beauty” in his new show’s title — but in the past year the young artist has become increasingly devoted to documentary and social impact photography. Many of his subjects are individuals clearly in a state of struggle, as his title also suggests with “Despair.”

In “Pensive,” shot in Venice Beach, Calif., a worried-looking man sits on a bench while happy joggers and bicyclists are seen in the background. “Waiting” reveals another Venice Beach dweller, who looks off in the distance as though waiting for something or someone who may not arrive. “Hungry,” a third Venice Beach photograph, which won first place last spring in the Wilton Focus ’17 Photography Show and hangs behind the office desk of Congressman Jim Himes, captures a homeless man who happens to be standing in front of a hot pink Burgers and Fries food shack. As many of Bogaev’s subjects are from Venice Beach, Bogaev decided to donate to a local soup kitchen there.

“These individuals on the street are often invisible to most of us who are passing by. We either don’t see them or don’t wish to see them. So I take their images and frame them and bring them inside to a gallery, where the same people who are afraid to look at them on the street may suddenly feel compassion and concern for them in the gallery. It’s my way of making those invisible visible,” Bogaev said.

Beauty and Despair runs through November at Rockwell Art Gallery, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 to 5.