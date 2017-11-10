Weston Senior Center has exercise classes

A wide variety of exercise classes are being offered at the Weston Senior Center. Try any class for the first time for free.

Tap Dancing with Sandy: Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The essence of tap dancing is rhythm and pure fun.

Meditation with Suzanne: Mondays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No fee.

Feldenkrais with Cathy: Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Feldenkrais is a gentle class that helps to improve posture, flexibility and coordination for those with reduced movement or pain.

Pickleball (free, drop-in OK): Mondays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 11:15 a.m. Pickleball is a cross between tennis, Ping-Pong and badminton. Come to the center’s court in the gym and join in the fun.

Strength & Fitness with Sandy: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Utilizing balls, stretch bands and weights while sitting and standing, you will stretch and strengthen all muscle groups. Emphasis is on flexibility and balance.

Tai Chi with Bill Wren: Thursdays at 9:15 a.m.: Tai chi helps to decrease stress and improve energy, balance and flexibility. Beginners are welcome.

Tai Chi with Mari Lewis: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. Mari Lewis teaches the traditional Yang style tai chi; basic knowledge is required.

Yoga with Melania: Fridays at 9 a.m. This class is an experience for healing mind, body and spirit, through gentle movement, meditation, and breath work, bringing students compassionately back “home” to themselves.

Gentle Yoga with Joy: Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Gentle stretching, some strengthening, relaxation, and the pleasure of a lovely group.

Pilates with Karen: Mondays at noon and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Designed to realign the spine in relation to its natural skeletal position. Rebalancing the muscles around the spine, abdominals and the extremities to accomplish core strength, stability, longer, leaner muscle tone, improved posture, and enhanced coordination.

Dance Your Way to Fitness: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. with Sandy. A dance-inspired cardio fitness class that is great for men and women. Learn the basic, simple steps of merengue, foxtrot, waltz, and swing.

Walking in the Gym: 10 laps = 1/4 mile. Open gym time on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays.