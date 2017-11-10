The Weston High girls soccer team put on its most impressive display of the season and upset defending Class M champion and South-West Conference champ Immaculate 1-0 in the second round of the state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Western Connecticut State University.

The opening 10 minutes featured 19th-seeded Weston out on attack and third seeded-Immaculate seemed caught off guard but slowly gained control in the match exerting its size, strength, and speed to keep the ball in the Weston end. Bridget Angus was active in goal and quick off her line to thwart the increased pressure by the Mustangs. Just hanging on, the half ended 0-0 and the Trojans walked to their sidelines with some doubts about their chances.

Coach Gustavo Reaes buoyed the team’s spirit and the team came out determined again in the second 40 minutes.

Then, with 30 minutes remaining, the Trojans found their breakthrough. Sophomore Sadie Rudolph bent in a free kick that senior co-captain Grace Toner was able to get a foot on and chip over the prone Immaculate goalie, Kristen Roessler. Immaculate switched their formation and went searching for the equalizer. The remaining half hour was one part Weston hanging on — midfielder Natalie Haythorn cleared a bouncing ball off the line — and one part Weston coming close to adding a second goal.

Weston will face 11th-seeded Sheehan in the quarterfinals on Saturday.