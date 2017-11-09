Weston News Alert: Schedule for Oath of Office ceremony

There will be an Oath of Office ceremony for newly-elected town officials on Monday, Nov. 13 in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall at 6:45 p.m.
The following is the ceremony schedule:
Pledge of Allegiance lead by Troop 788
Invocation
Rabbi Yehuda Kantor, Reverend Bernard Wilson, and Katherine Piazza
National Anthem
Momo Burns-Min
Planning and Zoning Commission
Harry Falber, Sally Korsh, Britta A. Lerner
Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk
Zoning Board of Appeals
W. MacLeod Snaith, Bob Machson, Don Scarborough
Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk
Zoning Board of Appeals Alternates
Jim Low, John Moran
Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk
Police Commission
Dawn Egan, Susan Moch, Woody Bliss, Peter Ottomano
Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk
Board of Assessment Appeals
Denise Maxcy, Leslie Riback
Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk
Board of Education
Sara Spaulding, Samantha Nestor, Gina Albert, Tony Pesco
Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk
Board of Finance
Steve Ezzes, Jerry Sargent, Bob Ferguson, Rone Baldwin
Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk
Selectmen
Brian Gordon, Stephan Grozinger
Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk
First Selectman
Chris Spaulding
Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk
Address to the Town
First Selectman Chris Spaulding