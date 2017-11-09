Weston News Alert: Schedule for Oath of Office ceremony

There will be an Oath of Office ceremony for newly-elected town officials on Monday, Nov. 13 in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall at 6:45 p.m.

The following is the ceremony schedule:

Pledge of Allegiance lead by Troop 788

Invocation

Rabbi Yehuda Kantor, Reverend Bernard Wilson, and Katherine Piazza

National Anthem

Momo Burns-Min

Planning and Zoning Commission

Harry Falber, Sally Korsh, Britta A. Lerner

Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk

Zoning Board of Appeals

W. MacLeod Snaith, Bob Machson, Don Scarborough

Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternates

Jim Low, John Moran

Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk

Police Commission

Dawn Egan, Susan Moch, Woody Bliss, Peter Ottomano

Oath by Ellen Jones, Assistant Town Clerk

Board of Assessment Appeals

Denise Maxcy, Leslie Riback

Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk

Board of Education

Sara Spaulding, Samantha Nestor, Gina Albert, Tony Pesco

Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk

Board of Finance

Steve Ezzes, Jerry Sargent, Bob Ferguson, Rone Baldwin

Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk

Selectmen

Brian Gordon, Stephan Grozinger

Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk

First Selectman

Chris Spaulding

Oath by Donna Anastasia, Town Clerk

Address to the Town

First Selectman Chris Spaulding