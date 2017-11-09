Film professor discusses Hollywood blacklist

Dr. Foster Hirsch, professor of cinema at Brooklyn College, discussed the Hollywood blacklist and what it was like during the McCarthy era with the the Y’s Men of Westport and Weston Thursday, Oct. 19.

Hirsch provided details about the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and its hunt for “subversive activities” in Hollywood. He showed clips from two movies — High Noon and On the Waterfront — to illustrate opposing responses to HUAC.

The blacklist’s bookend years were 1947 and 1960. HUAC had begun its hearings before World War II. Then, in 1947, it subpoenaed 41 screenwriters, directors and producers. Most were “friendly witnesses.” But a few, the Hollywood Ten, acknowledged their Communist pasts but refused to testify or name any other Communists.

The period came to an end in 1960 when Otto Preminger gave writer Dalton Trumbo, one of the blacklisted screenwriters, on-screen credit for Exodus — after Trumbo had written some 30 screenplays under assumed names, among them Oscar winners Roman Holiday and The Brave One.

High Noon is a 1952 film written by Carl Foreman and starring Gary Cooper. Foreman was called to testify before the HUAC while the film was being made. He was deemed an “uncooperative witness,” and knew he would be blacklisted.

“Foreman identified with Cooper’s character Will Kane, a sheriff who needs help against a mob but doesn’t get it. Foreman felt that way when he was hounded by the congressional committee,” said Hirsch. The movie also reflects “larger issues of human nature, including how self-interest governs us.”

On the Waterfront, released in 1954, represents a different point of view. It was written by Budd Schulberg and directed by Elia Kazan. Both were Communists in the 30s but had become disillusioned because they thought the party represented a “seditious infiltration of American values.”

Kazan initially appeared before HUAC in January 1952. He was “completely transparent” about his own party membership but named no other names.

In Kazan’s second appearance, after being told his employment would be terminated if he did not name others, he did so. And for this action, Kazan was “vilified for the rest of his life,” according to Hirsch.

Hirsch closed by asking the Y’s Men what they would have done if they were called before the committee. Would they have taken a principled stand and how would they judge those who were forced to testify?

For more information on the Y’s Men, visit ysmenwestportweston.org.