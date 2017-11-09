Weston man seeks help for disabled dog

Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper is seeking help from Westonites to rehabilitate a rescue dog named Natasha.

Earlier this year, Harper rescued two Caucasian Shepherds from a bad living situation in Weston. Natasha and her brother Boris were brought to the United States from the country of Georgia last year and weren’t properly cared for over a brief period of time before Harper took them.

He said the dogs were much larger than the original owners expected and they didn’t have the means to fully support their care and maintenance.

When Harper was made aware of the situation, he took Natasha and Boris into his own home. Upon taking the dogs to the vet, Harper learned they were infested with ticks and were severely underweight.

Through the work of the Westport Animal Shelter Advocates (WASA) and his own care for the dogs, they slowly became healthier, with Boris making a full recovery.

“Boris got into good shape very quickly,” said Harper. “He had no problems physically after he gained weight and he was adopted to a home in Easton.”

Despite Boris’s good fortune, Natasha has had a more challenging time getting to full health and is in need of surgery on her hips.

Harper learned that Natasha was born with a genetic condition called hip dysplasia, which was worsened because of malnutrition. He said Natasha was 50 pounds underweight when he took her into his care.

Natasha is now 16 months old and and gaining weight. She weighs about 110 pounds, but is still underweight. Caucasian Shepherds often weigh between 140 and 210 pounds fully grown.

However, Natasha’s hip dysplasia is so severe that doctors say the dog needs to have both hips surgically replaced.

The total cost of the operation is $20,500. Each hip costs $7,500 to replace, with the rest of the cost going toward rehabilitation, which could be a lengthy process.

“Both of her hips are bad, but her left hip specifically is completely disjointed,” said Harper. “She can walk, but it’s uncomfortable for her and she’s doing it on sheer strength.”

According to Harper, every time Natasha starts to play, it either hurts her too much or her hips luxate out of their sockets due to the severity of the hip dysplasia.

“She’s only 16 months old but she’s never had the chance to really be a puppy,” said Harper. “She can’t play fetch or run around without feeling a lot of pain.”

Surgery for Natasha would allow her to eventually be put up for adoption after she reaches full health.

How to help

Harper needs help for Natasha in two specific ways. One is financial donations and the other is helping him create and advertise a crowdsourcing page to get the word out about her.

To send money to help Natasha, Westonites may go to the website westportwasa.org and click the donate tab and use a credit or debit card to send money. Donors should specify the money is to help fund Natasha’s surgery.

Additionally, checks may be mailed to WASA at 1 Tower Ridge, Westport CT 06880. WASA is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax-deductible.

Harper cannot take donations himself for Natasha because of his job as animal control officer for the town of Weston.

Those willing to help Harper set up a crowdsourcing page such as GoFundMe may call him at 203-943-0979. He is looking for residents who are knowledgeable in advertising online to help him reach the widest audience possible.

“I’m not a high-tech person, so any help I could get in setting up a GoFundMe would be very helpful,” said Harper. “I have all the relevant information and pictures prepared already.”