All My Sons takes the stage in Weston

This weekend, Weston High School’s Company theater group will present All My Sons, a heart-thumping, heart-breaking American classic drama written by Arthur Miller.

Directed by Nancy Ponturo, the play is set in 1947 and examines the lives of the Kellers, an Ohio family torn apart by the consequences of father Joe Keller’s actions during World War II. As the play develops, the characters gain insight into their lives as the secrets and lies they are harboring start to unfold.

“Arthur Miller is the master craftsman of storytelling, slowly peeling back the layers until you get the truth. Miller always demands restitution for the wrongs that were made,” Ponturo said.

The play deals with a roller coaster of emotions throughout a family dynamic, centralized around the ideas of loyalty, love, and the American Dream.

All My Sons opened on Broadway in 1947 and was directed by Elia Kazan. There were two subsequent revivals and a film version as well.

For Miller, All My Sons was his last-ditch effort at playwriting after his first Broadway production, The Man Who Had All the Luck, failed on Broadway after only four performances. He vowed that if All My Sons was a failure he would “find some other line of work.”

But the play was a success, earning Miller a Tony award for Best Author. Encouraged by the acclaim of All My Sons, Miller went on to write Death of a Salesman in 1948, and established a career spanning more than seven decades as one of America’s most successful playwrights.

Company’s production of All My Sons has a cast of 10 — Momo Burns-Min, Matthew Figliola, Lucas Casellas, Jane Burdett, Thomas Valenti, Nancy Ponturo, David Katz, Ellen Relac, Jack Hurst, Remy Young, and Ben Rosenberg.

Ben Rosenberg and Remy Young play neighbors, Jim and Sue Bayliss. “Joseph Keller learns by the end that a larger community than just his family is at stake and begins to realize the repercussions of his actions on a broader scale,” said Rosenberg.

Young said she liked the small-cast creative process that went on behind the scenes. “Everyone can dig deep into their character. People are eager to know their lines, to be able to give the best performance that they can,” she said.

Stage manager Avery Roche agreed, adding, “Due to the size of the cast, it’s so intimate. Everyone’s really gotten a chance to know each other and learn how to act off of each other. I would say it’s very different from anything we’ve done. It’s not drama in the sense that it is serious the whole time. The play has fun aspects and there are dramatic aspects as well,” she said.

With the help of an expansive technical team covering lights, sound, costumes, and scenery, the cast is prepared to execute Miller’s classic play. “What brings the show to life is the actors. It really helps to have a dedicated cast,” said Hope Goodrich, assistant stage manager and makeup chair.

All My Sons will be performed at Weston High School on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale at whscompany.com and will also be available at the door.