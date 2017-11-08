Sheridan’s concerts feature works of Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan

Question: What do Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan have in common? Answer: Suzanne Sheridan.

While both men are songwriters, musical icons, and standard-bearers for human rights, they also solidly have in common singer/performer Suzanne Sheridan. Few women have attempted to conquer the oeuvre of even one of these men, much less both in the time frame of less than a month. But no one has ever accused Sheridan of being timid in her approach to music.

On Friday Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Suzanne Sheridan Band will be performing the music of Leonard Cohen, who died exactly one year ago. The concert will take place as part of the “Coffeehouse at the Wheeler’s” series at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place in Westport.

Sheridan has been performing Cohen’s music (and Joni Mitchell’s) since 2010. Those performances have taken place in the United States, Australia and Canada. But when Cohen died, Sheridan felt compelled to keep his music alive and created a concert dedicated to him, which her band played to enthusiastic reception in Canada this past summer.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 to 10 p.m., the Suzanne Sheridan Band will be performing the music of Bob Dylan at Voices Café at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road.

To reserve tickets for the Cohen concert on Nov. 17, call 203-222-1424. To reserve tickets for the Dylan concert on Dec. 9, visit voicescafe.org or call David Vita at 203-227-7205, ext. 14.