Weston Boy Scouts have summer adventures

The summer of 2017 was action-packed and full of high adventure for Weston’s Boy Scout Troop 788. At the end of June, a crew of a dozen Weston Scouts, from sixth through 12th grade, plus three leaders set out for Bechtel Summit High Adventure Base, a Boy Scouts of America center in the wilds of West Virginia.

In the New River Gorge, they went whitewater rafting where, in two separate rafts, they hit multiple Class 3 rapids, among the strongest one can do without being a professional.

As it was so early in the summer, Troop 788 Scouts had the Summit pretty much to themselves. They were able to participate in a number of fun and challenging activities, such as mountain biking through trails in the woods, skateboarding, canopy tour zip-lining, rappelling, and camping.

Later in the summer, two Scouts returned to Summit, along with 30,000 other Scouts, for the BSA National Scout Jamboree, where President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed Scouts from across the country. At Summit, in addition to enjoying all the outdoor action, Weston Scouts worked on community service projects in West Virginia, including clearing trails and painting a parking lot.

During the first week of July, more than 20 Scouts and leaders from Troop 788 went to Sequassen, a Boy Scout camp in New Hartford, at the foot of the Berkshires.

At Sequassen, Scouts fished, hiked, canoed, and worked on more than a dozen merit badges, including camping, first aid, wilderness survival, swimming, rifle shooting, archery, and metal and leather working. They also competed in land-sea games like canoe races and tug-of-war with other troops from Connecticut. In the fire hose competition, where opposing troops shoot a high-pressure fire hose at a bucket on a string, aiming to knock it into the other troop’s territory, Troop 788 won for the first time ever.

Additionally, three Weston Scouts completed youth leadership training. And three others undertook the Order of the Arrow Ordeal, which consists of a weekend of community service and hard physical labor combined with fasting and remaining silent.

Boy Scouts is open to boys in grade six and higher. Boys may join any time and no previous scouting experience is necessary. For more information about Weston Boy Scout Troop 788 or Weston Cub Scout Pack 75, visit westontroop788.org.