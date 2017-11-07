The Weston Forum

Unofficial Weston voting results: Democrat landslide

By Patricia Gay on November 7, 2017

As of 9 p.m.: Unofficial Weston voting results (Does not include absentee ballots).

First Selectman

Chris Spaulding (D) 2,103*

Nina Daniel (R) 905

Selectman

Brian Gordon (D) 1,774*

Stephan Grozinger (R) 1,206

(Grozinger gets third selectmen’s seat)

Board of Finance

Steve Ezzes (D) 2,068*

Bob Ferguson (R) 1,246*

Bob Machson (R) 1,021

Jerry Sargent (R) 1,399*

Rone Baldwin (R) 1,358*

Peter McGinnis (PC) 690

Effie Thieme (PC) 832

Board of Education

Tony Pesco (D) 1,769*

Sara Spaulding (D) 2,097*

Samantha Nestor (D) 1,996*

Elise Major (R) 1,548

Board of Education (2-year vacancy)

Gina Albert (D) 2,227*

Board of Assessment Appeals

Denise Maczy (D) 1.657*

Leslie Riback (R) 1,219*

Planning and Zoning Commission

Harry Falber (D) 1,983*

Sally Korsh (D) 1,935*

Tom Failla (R) 1,372

Britta A. Lerner (R) 1,476*

Zoning Board of Appeals

MacLeod Snaith (D) 2,127*

Bob Machson (R) 1,444*

Zoning Board of Appeals (2-year vacancy)

Don Scarborough (D) 2,167*

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate

Jim Low (D) 2,088*

John Moran (R) 1,565*

Police Commission

Dawn Egan (D) 2,302*

Susan Moch (D) 2,015*

Woody Bliss (R) 1,591*

Peter Ottomano (R) 1,529*

*Denotes winner

