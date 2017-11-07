Unofficial Weston voting results: Democrat landslide

As of 9 p.m.: Unofficial Weston voting results (Does not include absentee ballots).
First Selectman
Chris Spaulding (D) 2,103*
Nina Daniel (R) 905
Selectman
Brian Gordon (D) 1,774*
Stephan Grozinger (R) 1,206
(Grozinger gets third selectmen’s seat)
Board of Finance
Steve Ezzes (D) 2,068*
Bob Ferguson (R) 1,246*
Bob Machson (R) 1,021
Jerry Sargent (R) 1,399*
Rone Baldwin (R) 1,358*
Peter McGinnis (PC) 690
Effie Thieme (PC) 832
Board of Education
Tony Pesco (D) 1,769*
Sara Spaulding (D) 2,097*
Samantha Nestor (D) 1,996*
Elise Major (R) 1,548
Board of Education (2-year vacancy)
Gina Albert (D) 2,227*
Board of Assessment Appeals
Denise Maczy (D) 1.657*
Leslie Riback (R) 1,219*
Planning and Zoning Commission
Harry Falber (D) 1,983*
Sally Korsh (D) 1,935*
Tom Failla (R) 1,372
Britta A. Lerner (R) 1,476*
Zoning Board of Appeals
MacLeod Snaith (D) 2,127*
Bob Machson (R) 1,444*
Zoning Board of Appeals (2-year vacancy)
Don Scarborough (D) 2,167*
Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate
Jim Low (D) 2,088*
John Moran (R) 1,565*
Police Commission
Dawn Egan (D) 2,302*
Susan Moch (D) 2,015*
Woody Bliss (R) 1,591*
Peter Ottomano (R) 1,529*
*Denotes winner