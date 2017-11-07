In a way, the Weston High football team would save the best for last in its game against Brookfield.
Down by seven points late in the game, the Trojans mounted an improbable 96-yard touchdown drive capped with a two-point conversion for a 14-13 win on a blustery night on Friday, Nov. 3.
After a three and out to start the game, Brookfield punctuated a long drive with an impressive 49-yard field goal by senior kicker Michael Scribner. This would prove the only score of the first quarter, and with 10:57 left in the second quarter, Scribner added a 23-yard field goal to make it 6-0.
The teams traded interceptions, the latter by Jason Baisley, before Weston showed some spark with consecutive first down catches by wide receiver Chris Fruhbeis from quarterback James Goetz. Later in the drive Goetz would end up in the end zone after leaping for the pylon on a seven-yard run. An extra point miss made the halftime score 6-6.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the fourth was highlighted by runs from Bobcat Nick Henderson before quarterback Liam Carroll picked up his own fumble and ran in for a touchdown to make the score 13-6. It was later in the fourth quarter, after Brookfield was stopped on third and 10 at the Weston 37, that the Bobcats elected to punt and set up the winning drive.
The Bobcat punt pinned the Trojans on their own four with 2:53 left. That was when the Trojan offense went to work, with Goetz hitting wide receiver Jack Sawyer on a 53-yard pass play to the Brookfield 43. A 13-yard run by Patrick Stack, followed by a 12-yard pass to wide receiver Scott Peyton, inched the Trojans closer, but it was a run by Goetz on a fourth down and six with 1:32 left that set up the winning touchdown.
Goetz hit Stack on a nine-yard touchdown pass to bring Weston within one, when coach Dan Hassett called for a two-point conversion. After a Brookfield timeout, Goetz rolled to his right and perfectly placed a ball in the right end zone corner where Baisley made the catch, to the delight of the home crowd.
Leading one of Weston’s strongest defensive efforts of the season was strong play around the line of scrimmage from seniors Daniel Santa-Maria and Jack Akers, as well as juniors Finn Stuebe and Jesse Hirtenstein. The offense was led by Goetz (145 yards on 12/22 passing, one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown and one interception), Stack with 101 yards rushing and one touchdown, and Sawyer with 53 yards receiving.
After one of the more memorable finishes ever on the Weston Stadium turf, the Trojans (5-3) continue their playoff push with a 7 p.m. kickoff at New Fairfield High on Friday.