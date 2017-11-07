Weston votes today

The polls are now open at the Weston Middle School gymnasium for voting in the municipal election. The polls will close at 8 p.m.

Weston voters will have choices to make in a number of races in next week’s municipal election.

There are 31 candidates running for the town’s boards and commissions. Of the 11 offices up for election, five are contested races — first selectman, selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, and Planning and Zoning Commission.

After the polls close tonight there HAN Network’s Election Night live coverage with local results and analysis can be viewed here on thewestonforum.com featuring HAN’s news staff, with hosts John Kovach and Kate Czaplinski.

As the results roll in around Southwestern Connecticut, HAN’s live broadcast will feature interviews with community editors and reporters out in the field, local politicians and video from candidate headquarters.

“HAN Network’s Election Night broadcast allows us to showcase our newsgathering prowess in Fairfield and New Haven counties,” said Martin V. Hersam, chief executive officer of the HAN Network. “The seasoned editors and reporters of HAN’s award-winning newspapers know all these communities and the key issues that make them tick. We’ll have the results and the stories behind them. We hope you tune in.”

If you miss Election Night, watch Coffee Break at 11 a.m. Wednesday, for a recap of results and the top races.

