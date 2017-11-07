Pam Kersey elected Weston Historical Society president

The Weston Historical Society has announced that its board of trustees has elected Pam Kersey the organization’s new president. Kersey, who is active in many Weston boards and organizations, succeeds Dallas Kersey, her husband, who stepped down after his six-year term earlier this year.

“We want to thank Dallas for his years of service. During his tenure the Weston Historical Society has grown significantly, including the mounting of several high-profile exhibits and introduction of several community events, such as the Music at the Barn concert series,” said the trustees.

Ms. Kersey’s first task as president was to re-instate the Weston Historical Society Executive Committee, which is made up of trustees Theresa Brasco, Ken Edgar Jr., Susan Moran, and Richard Wolf. The function of the executive committee is to act on behalf of the board during the interim time between board meetings.

“I am grateful to the trustees for the opportunity to build upon the recent accomplishments of the historical society, to continue to grow as a community asset by hosting exhibits, programs, and events, and to update and maintain Weston’s artifacts, documents and oral histories entrusted to us,” Kersey said.

In other news, the historical society accepted the resignation of Susan Gunn Bromley, executive director since 2013, effective immediately. The board of trustees will be conducting a search for a new executive director. “The board of trustees is thankful for Ms. Gunn Bromley’s years of service, and we wish her the very best,” said Kersey.