The Weston Forum

Pam Kersey elected Weston Historical Society president

By Weston Forum on November 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Pam Kersey

Pam Kersey

The Weston Historical Society has announced that its board of trustees has elected Pam Kersey the organization’s new president. Kersey, who is active in many Weston boards and organizations, succeeds Dallas Kersey, her husband, who stepped down after his six-year term earlier this year.

“We want to thank Dallas for his years of service. During his tenure the Weston Historical Society has grown significantly, including the mounting of several high-profile exhibits and introduction of several community events, such as the Music at the Barn concert series,” said the trustees.

Ms. Kersey’s first task as president was to re-instate the Weston Historical Society Executive Committee, which is made up of trustees Theresa Brasco, Ken Edgar Jr., Susan Moran, and Richard Wolf. The function of the executive committee is to act on behalf of the board during the interim time between board meetings.

“I am grateful to the trustees for the opportunity to build upon the recent accomplishments of the historical society, to continue to grow as a community asset by hosting exhibits, programs, and events, and to update and maintain Weston’s artifacts, documents and oral histories entrusted to us,” Kersey said.

In other news, the historical society accepted the resignation of Susan Gunn Bromley, executive director since 2013, effective immediately. The board of trustees will be conducting a search for a new executive director. “The board of trustees is thankful for Ms. Gunn Bromley’s years of service, and we wish her the very best,” said Kersey.

Related posts:

  1. Weston Historical Society continues WWII film and lecture series
  2. Stories of local patriots at World War II exhibit in Weston
  3. Battle of the Bulge told through paintings in Weston
  4. Weston EMS Chief to speak at exhibit this Sunday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Veterans Day events in Weston Next Post Weston votes today
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress