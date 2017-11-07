College planning talk at Weston library

Published educator Dr. Tony Di Giacomo will give a presentation on college planning on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Weston Public Library Community Room.

The presentation is designed for parents of students in grades eight through 12 and will address selecting schools, test preparation, and college visits.

Di Giacomo will share his insights into how students can optimize their studying, select the right courses, identify which standardized tests to take, and plan for college. He will also review how to balance the college process with school while reducing stress, how to engage universities to optimize networking, what universities seek in their applicants, and essential tactics and skills to plan for and apply to college.

A lifelong educator, Di Giacomo has experience in college admissions and university development. He has also worked for a former secretary of education and spent eight years on the College Board, an organization that owns the PSAT, SAT, and Advanced Placement exams.

For additional details and registration information, visit westonpubliclibrary.org or call 203-222-2651.