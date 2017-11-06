The Weston Forum

Three-peat champs

By Weston Forum on November 6, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Rallying from a two goal deficit, the Weston under-15 girls soccer team that won the Connecticut Cup, on Saturday, Nov. 5. It marked the third straight time this age group had won it, Down 3-1 to Darien in the second half, Weston came back to tie it 3-3 and then went into overtime and won it 5-3. Front row, from left, are Jordyn Greeley, Hailey Brooks, Alexis Fliegelman, Abby Miles, Leia Pinals and Lianne Saussy. Middle row, from left, are Kelly O’Carmody, Emily Melito, Delfina Bara, Emily Ryan, Taylor Werner, Chloe Gagnier, sydney Cobrin and Olivia Zwack. Back row, from left, are coachGustavo Reaes, Aiden Kreitler, Lauren Bigin,Isabella D’Aquino, Shea Greene, Abby Cohen, Kat Tunney, Carly Siegel, and assistant coach Katherine Lombardi.

Previous Post Trout Unlimited seeks help restoring stream
