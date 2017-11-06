Trout Unlimited seeks help restoring stream

To the Editor:

The Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a local, volunteer-led nonprofit with more than 300 members in our area, has a chance to win a share of $50,000 in cash prizes to improve the Mill River, a community resource we all care about.

Through Nov. 12, we are asking everyone to help us win by going to www.embraceastream.org and making a donation of as little as $10 to our Mill River Conifer Revetment Project. This project will focus on a section of stream that runs along Congress Street in Fairfield, where the river is more than 40 feet wide in some places, when it should average 15 feet. We will narrow the stream channel and stabilize the banks using conifer revetments to prevent future erosion and ensure that the stream at the site and downstream can support excellent trout habitat. The Mill River is currently home to some of the highest densities of wild and native trout in the state, but we believe that the fishery can support even more trout with habitat improvement.

Every gift you make can unlock prizes ranging from $250 to $5,000 and the more donations our project receives, the better our chances of winning. Please help us by making a donation and telling all of your friends and family members to support this important local project.

Thanks to Orvis and Trout Unlimited, who have sponsored this national contest, we all have a chance to make the Mill River cleaner and healthier.

Thank you for your support.

Rich Rosen

Nutmeg Chapter TU

Fairfield