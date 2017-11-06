The Weston Forum

Political signs unclear about endorsements

By Patricia Gay on November 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 2 Comments

A number of Republican election signs around town may be misleading voters into thinking certain candidates were endorsed by The Weston Forum when they weren’t.

Yellow stickers attached to the signs say “Endorsed by The Weston Forum.” While this is true about some of the candidates, it is not true for some of the others who are also named on the signs.

Bob Ferguson, chairman of Weston’s Republican Town Committee, said the stickers were supposed to be placed only on the names of candidates who were endorsed by The Forum. He said he has asked people to remove signs with stickers in inappropriate places.    

For the record, The Weston Forum’s candidate endorsements are as follows:

First Selectman: Chris Spaulding (D)
Selectman: Stephan Grozinger (R)
Board of Education: Sara Spaulding (D), Elise Major (R), Samantha Nestor (D)
Board of Finance: Steve Ezzes (D), Jerry Sargent (R), Bob Ferguson (R), Rone Baldwin (R)
Planning and Zoning Commission: Sally Korsh (D), Tom Failla (R), Britta A. Lerner (R)

Patricia Gay
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


  • Michele Knapp

    I personally witnessed Mr. Ferguson placing stickers on some of the signs. Maybe he should do more than to ask others to remove the signs with inappropriate sticker placements.

    • Bob Ferguson

      Yes Michele, and those I put up were ONLY on top of the names of those candidates that were endorsed. I instructed others to do the same. I will however be driving around today to remove them from signs that had multiple candidates. I spoke to Patty Gay about this on Friday and there was no intention to mislead the public and I’m sorry if that has been the case.

