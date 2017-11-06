The Weston Forum

Weston firefighter Robert Laplaca recognized for public service

By Weston Forum on November 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Robert Laplaca

Robert Laplaca

The Verrill Dana law firm of Westport has announced that attorney Robert Laplaca is the recipient of the 2017 Roger A. Putnam Community Service Award for his charitable work and his role as a firefighter with the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

In a statement released by Verrill Dana, the firm commends Laplaca for his 15 years of service on the all-volunteer fire department, where he and other firefighters are on call 24/7, 365 days a year. They also commend Laplaca for leading the department’s Explorer and Junior Firefighter programs.

“We are proud of Rob, and the rest of the firm’s attorneys and staff, who continue our long tradition of giving back and strengthening our communities,” said K.C. Jones, managing partner of Verrill Dana. “Rob embodies public service and devotes substantial efforts to his community, including responding to between 50 and 100 calls per year at all hours of the day and night. We thank him for his commitment and hope that his efforts inspire others to support the causes that are important to them.”

The Roger A. Putnam Community Service Award is given annually to recognize a Verrill Dana attorney or staff member who embodies the spirit of community service through volunteerism, leadership inside or outside the firm, fund raising, and advocacy. Each year, a $1,000 donation is given to the charity of the honoree’s choice. This year’s donation will go to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

Related posts:

  1. News Alert: Hordes of birds and snakes, dead and alive, discovered in Weston home
  2. Judge orders therapy for Kopulos in Weston animal hoarding case
  3. Weston EMS Chief to speak at exhibit this Sunday
  4. New Canaan officer joins Weston’s police force

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Ride in comfort with Hyundai Tucson Next Post Editorial: Electioneering
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress