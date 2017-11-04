About Town: Implementer

As you may have read, an 881-page Implementer bill, “An Act Concerning the State Budget for the Biennium Ending June 30, 2019,” was passed by the state legislature last week, and awaits action by the governor as this column is being written.

And believe it or not, it actually contains a spending cap. The countless hours spent last summer by legislators, Office of Fiscal Analysis employees, and appointed volunteers from the private sector, by or in conjunction with the Spending Cap Commission, have not been in vain.

And lo and behold, Weston won’t be receiving a teacher retirement IOU from the state for at least the next couple of years, thanks to the legislature.

So what is actually in the Implementer?

You can find the entire document at the Office of Legislative Research website, cga.ct.gov.

I figured looking for legislative “rats” in SB 1502 would not be needed this time, that term referring to a narrowly targeted provision slipped into a bill. Given that most legislators from both major parties voted in favor of the bill, that seemed somewhat unlikely. Nevertheless, among the bill’s 730 sections I found what appears to be such a creature, albeit not necessarily with the negative connotation often associated with that term. It was in Section 333, snuggled in between a section addressing legislative approval of future SEBAC agreements and a section devoted to crumbling concrete foundations.

Section 333 is titled “Fiscal Accountability Reports.” What it amounts to is no fiscal accountability reports this year, perhaps understandably, given that the state has been operating without a budget. The Implementer as drafted and approved by both House and Senate exempts OPM and OFA from submitting their annual fiscal accountability reports in 2017, as well as exempting the legislature’s Appropriations Committee and its Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee from the previous requirement to meet to consider these reports.

Weston

What does all of this mean for Weston and the many small towns in Connecticut? Is it a two-year moratorium on raids of our general fund by the state?

The Education Cost Sharing formula, addressed in Section 253 of the Implementer, has changed, while Section 252 has extended potentially important MBR (Minimum Budget Requirement) reduction allowance provisions. As far as I can tell, we might be rewarded here, perhaps by taking advantage of reduction allowances based on “savings through increased efficiencies or regional collaboration.”

The Capitol City will be getting help in this budget. With strings attached. Is this the first of several cities to need such assistance? And if so, what would the ramifications be to Weston and other small towns?

When I vote on Tuesday my first priority will be protecting our small town. It comes down to a matter of details and sensitivity. I am confident that First Selectman Nina Daniel can guide us through these troubled waters. And Stephan Grozinger, who is a creative land use attorney not unfamiliar with regional matters, and who has ably served Weston in a multitude of ways over the years, gets my vote, too!

