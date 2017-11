Weston High School’s Company theater group is performing Arthur Miller’s All My Sons on Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at Weston High School.

Nancy Ponturo is directing this American family drama, which is heavily based on the themes surrounding World War II. Members of the cast, shown above, are Momo Burns-Min, Thomas Valenti and Remy Young.

Tickets are on sale at whscompany.com.