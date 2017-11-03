Voters Guide for 2017 Weston municipal election

2017 Voters Guide for the municipal election in Weston.

CLICK HERE to view or download this year’s entire Voters Guide.

Compiled each year as a public service by the League of Women Voters of Weston and presented by the Weston Forum.

Vote Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Democracy is not a spectator sport!

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that encourages the informed and active participation of all citizens in the process of government. The LWV of Weston is a local group of both men and women who strive to improve the quality of democracy by increasing voters’ knowledge of candidates and issues.

The Voters Guide is designed to provide information about the candidates to the public in a nonpartisan and balanced way to assist them in casting an informed vote on Election Day.