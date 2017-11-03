Teen earns Weston library service award

The Weston Public Library board of trustees has presented Sarah Johnson with its annual Weston Public Library High School Service Award.

The trustees present the award annually to the rising Weston High School senior who, in the opinion of the Weston Public Library staff and board, has made a most significant contribution to support and enhance the mission statement of the library.

While also a page at the library, Sarah has contributed many hours as a volunteer to support library events and programs, most often for the benefit of children in the community, according to the trustees. Early in her time at the library, she volunteered to provide face painting at the annual summer reading kick-off celebration. The following year, she coordinated art students to provide the service to all participating children.

She also helped to create other memorable moments for children by lending her artistic skills to promote Take Your Child to the Library Day and a spring egg hunt.

Most recently, Sarah assisted with an art show and the Kindness Rocks Project. Along with her art teacher, Holly Hawthorn, Sarah coordinated a high school art show for the library’s Community Room. She also helped prepare the rocks for the Kindness Rocks initiative and created the sign for the inspirational rock garden.

Sarah’s volunteer spirit extends to helping those in need outside of the community as well. For several years, she has traveled to South America with Builders Beyond Borders, a non-profit with the goal of developing, building or repairing a facility that will transform lives in a community in need. She provided an overview of her experiences with the program as part of this year’s Build a Better World summer reading program.

“We are very thankful for the time Sarah has devoted to the library and for lending her artistic talents to promote programs and events,” said Library Director Karen Tatarka. “Sarah has made an unforgettable contribution not only to the library but also the community.”