2017 Election: The Weston Forum’s candidate endorsements

Weston is fortunate to have an abundance of qualified candidates willing and able to serve the town on its various boards and commissions.
These are the people who will shape Weston over the course of the next two years, making tough decisions about money, education, safety and security, and available services.
They will continue to shape the future of Weston’s economic well-being, as well as the quality of its children’s education and life experience.
The caliber of the candidates makes it difficult to choose the right ones in races that are contested in the election being held at Weston Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
After weighing vast amounts of information and much unbiased observation, The Forum’s editor and assistant editor endorse the following candidates.
Uncontested
For 12 candidates, winning the election is a done deal, as the “races” for their seats are uncontested.
Many of them are incumbents who have already proven they can get the job done. Those stepping up are well-qualified for the posts they seek; all deserve to have votes cast for them as a show of support.
Running unopposed are Gina Albert to fill a two-year vacancy on the Board of Education; W. MacLeod Smith and Bob Machson for Zoning Board of Appeals; Don Scarborough to fill a two-year vacancy on the Zoning Board of Appeals; Jim Low and John Moran for Zoning Board of Appeals alternate; Dawn Egan, Susan Moch, Woody Bliss, and Peter Ottomano for the Police Commission; and although voters may choose only one candidate for Board of Assessment Appeals, both Denise Maxzy (D) and Leslie Riback (R) will be elected if they get just one vote each.
Contested
There are five contested races in the election, and they are important ones. So it’s imperative that Weston has officials on these boards who can work together cooperatively on common goals for the good of the entire town.
Planning and Zoning
For the Planning and Zoning Commission, there are four candidates running for three seats.
The three incumbents, Britta Lerner, Sally Korsh and Tom Failla deserve re-election. They have an arduous task ahead preparing the Plan of Conservation and Development, and their experience will greatly benefit the town.
Newcomer Harry Falber has a background that could be an asset to a variety of town boards in the future. But the three P&Z incumbents, Britta Lerner, Sally Korsh and Tom Failla, have been doing the job, and doing it well.
Board of Education
For the Board of Education, there are four candidates running for three seats.
The two incumbents, Elise Major and Sara Spaulding are doing an outstanding job and deserve re-election.
Weston public schools are a huge source of pride for the entire community. Major is most qualified and handles herself professionally and expertly at meetings. Spaulding is passionate and a good communicator. Both are huge champions for the education of Weston children and deserve to return to this important board.
The third candidate who deserves election to the Board of Education is Samantha Nestor.
Nestor is a strategic consultant with a diverse professional background as well as a working mother. She is enthusiastic and thoughtful and hopes to bring a “different perspective” on what the school system needs to work on in the future. Nestor’s positive outlook is refreshing, and that gives her the edge over political newcomer Tony Pesco.
Board of Finance
For the Board of Finance, seven candidates — one Democrat, four Republicans, and two petitioning candidates, are vying for four seats.
There are many worthy candidates in this race, so when we interviewed them we listened hard to get to know them better.
Steve Ezzes, Jerry Sargent, Bob Ferguson, and Rone Baldwin deserve to be elected and have another opportunity to serve on the finance board.
Ezzes, Sargent and Ferguson are incumbents, while Baldwin was appointed to the board earlier this year to fill a vacancy.
All four have proven they can work cooperatively together in a non-partisan way for the good of Weston. Watching the board at meetings, there is no sense of what political party each member belongs to because they work well collegially.
The state’s recent fiscal problems were a wake-up call that it’s important to have finance board members who are up to the task of protecting the town’s bond rating and assets and are ahead of the curve.
As the board’s chairman, Steve Ezzes is proactive and is on top of what’s happening in Hartford as well as in Weston. He has shown he is willing to explore ways, such as regionalizing services, to save the town money.
Jerry Sargent has a wealth of knowledge and experience from the 22 years he has served on the board. He is proficient at analyzing the budget and asking important questions.
Bob Ferguson brings an extensive financial background to the board and has proven he can work cooperatively and effectively with all parties when facing tough budgetary issues.
Although Rone Baldwin is newer to the board, he is not new to Weston, having lived in town for 24 years. With an extensive background in finance and insurance, Baldwin has the expertise needed to face financial challenges.
Of the other three candidates, Bob Machson and Peter McGinnis are sincere, but do not have the experience or acumen the other candidates have.
Effie Thieme has a strong legal background, an uncompromised work ethic, and abundant enthusiasm, which will serve her well on any Weston board. But the current finance board is running on all cylinders. Steve Ezzes, Jerry Sargent, Bob Ferguson, and Rone Baldwin deserve election on Nov. 7.
Selectman
For selectman, Stephan Grozinger deserves to be elected.
An attorney and author, Grozinger has considerable experience serving the town. He is a longtime member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and was named firefighter of the year twice.
As chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, he brought transparency and civility to meetings and public hearings.
He also serves on the board of the Aspetuck Land Trust and has a strong interest in preserving and protecting land and open space.
Brian Gordon is a strategy and market research consultant and has lived in Weston for three years. He is a businessman with some good ideas, but he has no previous experience serving on any town board or commission.
Stephan Grozinger’s legal expertise, volunteer spirit, and ability to work well with others will serve the town of Weston well. He deserves the vote for selectman.
First selectman
The race for Weston’s top office is between current first selectman Nina Daniel and current selectman Chris Spaulding.
A life coach by profession, Spaulding has been a voice of reason on the current board. He has good ideas and proactive solutions, and he listens thoughtfully to others.
Daniel has kept her campaign promise to maintain fiscal responsibility in Weston and was wise to heed objections to the proposed multimillion-dollar public safety complex. She has also kept a lid on spending and taxes.
However, she has had some notable missteps with communication. She failed to inform the other selectmen and the finance board about a deal made in the animal hoarding case. She was also reluctant to communicate with the public via Code Red during the unexpected microburst that closed a number of roads during rush hour.
Communication and transparency are absolutely critical for the job of first selectman.
Chris Spaulding has gained a lot of experience serving on the board these past two years. He has enthusiasm and ideas for improvements to the town.
For those reasons, Chris Spaulding deserves election as first selectman.