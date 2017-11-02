The Weston Forum

Aquarion Water Company warns customers of imposter phone scam

Aquarion Water Company is warning customers about a phone call scam, where an imposter is identifying themselves as Aquarion Water Company. The imposter leaves a phone number for the customer to call back to make a water bill payment or pay a fine for tampering with their water meter.

The only valid Aquarion Customer Service Center numbers are 1-800-732-9678 and 203-445-7310.

Any customers who receive a similar call should immediately contact their local police department.

Anyone who has further questions or would like to confirm their account status may contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678.

