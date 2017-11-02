Bennett performs, Naughton emcees at benefit gala for multiple myeloma research

Nineteen-time Grammy Award-winning performer Tony Bennett, along with Tony Award-winning star of theater, film and television James Naughton, joined the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at its annual Fall Gala Saturday, Oct. 28, in Greenwich.

“Tony Bennett delivered an incredible performance,” publicists for the event declared.

Naughton, a Weston resident, served as master of ceremonies.

Avery and Monte Lipman, Republic Records founders and chief officers, were honored with the MMRF Spirit of Hope Award, and Ryan Anthony, principal trumpeter of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, served as the evening’s “patient speaker” and was honored with the MMRF Courage and Commitment Award. Both awards are presented to people in recognition of their contributions and inspiration of hope through their life’s work and their dedication to the MMRF and its mission.

Takeda Oncology was the evening’s longtime presenting sponsor.

“The Fall Gala has always been a tremendous evening of celebration and gratitude for the remarkable progress we have made in cancer research,” said MMRF President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Giusti. “The generous contributions of our supporters enable us to advance our precision medicine model and drive new treatments to the clinic.”

The gala was attended by 800 supporters including patients, family members, healthcare leaders and business executives.

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation is fighting against all cancers with a goal of finding a cure. Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cell. It is the second most common blood cancer. An estimated 30,000 adults will be diagnosed this year and 12,500 people are predicted to die from the disease.