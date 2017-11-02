Weston filmmaker’s documentary shows passion of voters

Christine Woodhouse’s documentary One Vote, a film about voting in last year’s presidential election, isn’t expressly political, but in a way she’s lucky it was filmed on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016.

“People are still talking about that election every single day,” said Woodhouse. “I initially wondered if anyone would want to see this film, but in a way, the film is a beneficiary of the fact that the election has stayed in the news.”

Woodhouse’s documentary isn’t about either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, the presidential candidates who dominated the 24-hour news cycle last year. Nor is it designed to raise awareness of hot-button political issues, such as alleged voter fraud.

Her film is simply about what makes voting special.

Funded out of pocket, Woodhouse sent six camera crews to different locations in the United States to document the stories behind voters in those locations. Footage from five of the six crews will make it into the final movie.

Each camera crew was tasked with following a person or group of people throughout their Election Day. Each subject has a story that makes his or her Election Day different from that of a regular citizen.

One crew followed a family in remote Alaska who had to take a dogsled 68 miles and then a car 100 miles to get to their polling location.

Another crew followed a convicted felon in Kentucky who was granted the ability to vote for the first time in his life. Kentucky is one of a few states that bars felons from voting ever again.

Billionaire Warren Buffett was followed by another crew. He spent his Election Day shuttling voters to the polls in his hometown of Omaha, Neb.

A South Carolina woman who provided absentee ballots to inmates so they could vote was followed by the final crew.

“I think we made a documentary that is just about the voters, no politicians, no protestors,” Woodhouse said. “These are just stories about people who want to participate in democracy and what makes their one vote special to them.”

Election Day, according to Woodhouse, is the vessel to explore the stories of the characters involved in the documentary.

“We covered people for whom voting is a special thing,” she said. “I think this documentary showcases the passion for democracy that is alive in the United States.

Woodhouse wants people to see the characters in the documentary as heroic, even though they’re only voting.

“They may not be doing something extraordinary, but the belief in their process is certainly extraordinary,” she said. “I think there’s something about voting that seems sacred. Your vote counts the same as mine no matter who we are. It’s equalizing.”

Golden age

Woodhouse, who has lived in Weston with her fiancé, Thomas Carstens, since 2012, is an attorney by trade. “I am not a filmmaker,” she said. “Well, maybe I am now.”

A longtime fan of documentaries, Woodhouse believes she’s currently in a “golden age” of the genre.

“I think there’s a documentary renaissance,” she said. “Everyone with a smartphone can become a filmmaker. It’s allowing more good documentaries to be made.”

Woodhouse is a member of Impact Partners, a Brooklyn-based company dedicated to helping fund documentaries on social issues. Her film One Vote, however, isn’t affiliated with Impact Partners.

Woodhouse had had the idea for this movie for a few years, but anticipated handing the reins to others to finish the project. But the opposite has happened. Woodhouse has now learned the ins and outs of pre- and post-production of a movie, from research to editing.

While in the process of deciding to make the movie, Woodhouse spoke with Eric Benninghoff, a 2016 Weston High School graduate and current Yale student.

Benninghoff, a friend of Woodhouse’s son Seth, worked for Woodhouse as part of his senior year internship.

“Eric helped me do research for the film,” she said. “He found some of the people featured heavily in the film on his own through his research. I don’t think I could have done this without Eric.”

Benninghoff said he spent time sorting through news articles and contacting law groups like the American Civil Liberties Union in order to find characters for the film to outline.

“I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to work on this film, Christine has a real passion for the voting process and the people that enable democracy to work in our country,” Benninghoff said. “Seeing the film progress over the last two years, from initial concept to a final product being submitted to national film festivals, has been outstanding”

Good footage

Woodhouse praised her camera crews on the film for getting good footage on Election Day.

One camera crew followed Alaskans Jennifer and Claude Bondy and their son Bob on their lengthy trip to their polling place and captured an interesting moment on film. The Bondys pulled to the side of the road to hunt a group of caribou they saw in the distance. Son Bob then took a rifle and shot a caribou from hundreds of yards away. His parents celebrated the shot.

“That part of the movie obviously has nothing to do with voting,” Woodhouse said. “But it adds so much to the human element of these people, it was important to include that.”

Despite the plethora of usable footage — more than 70 hours was filmed — Woodhouse soon realized that footage alone doesn’t equal a movie. She has worked with multiple editors to make the film a coherent and concise 80 to 85 minutes long.

“There was good stuff there but there wasn’t a film,” she said. “I’ve been working 16- or 17-hour days while making this movie.”

There were multiple times in post-production when Woodhouse said she thought about quitting, but ultimately that wasn’t in the cards.

“I didn’t quit because I kept thinking about each of the people outlined in the movie,” she said. “I think their stories need to get out, and I want to do justice to them.”

Woodhouse isn’t finished with the final cut of the movie, but she hopes to finish it by Dec. 1 for a late spring or early summer release date. At the latest, she’d like the movie to be released before the 2018 midterm election.

She has submitted it to large film festivals, including Sundance and South by Southwest, and also wants to host local screenings when the film is ready.

Woodhouse has also been in conversations with companies like ABC and PBS about acquiring rights to the film. She hopes to have meetings with other distribution networks after the final cut is complete.

“My goal is eyes, I want people to see this movie,” she said. “Elections are all about our future — I think this movie showcases what each person’s vote means to them and their future.”