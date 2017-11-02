Weston Book Sale is this weekend

The Friends of the Weston Library is holding its fifth annual book sale from Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The public will have an opportunity to see and purchase more than 9,000 hardcover and paperback books in 40 categories as well as DVDs, audiobooks and 3,000 music CDs. All fiction categories are alphabetized by author. This fund-raiser has gained a reputation for its very good to pristine quality donations at great prices. The sale will take place in the library’s Community Room at 56 Norfield Road.

Most hardcovers are $2 and trade paperbacks are $1. Adult and children’s DVDs are $3 and up, music CDs are $1 and up, and audiobooks start at $3. There are many coffee table books marked at $3 and up. Young adults can find many current titles and popular series. There is a huge collection of children’s books, with 26 popular series books separated for easy recognition. Many individual pristine books and book sets are worthy of holiday gift giving. Journals, brain busters, computer games, and more than 75 jigsaw puzzles are also available.

Of particular interest are numerous collectibles, including first editions and scarce rare books known as “specials,” including:

Norman Rockwell: American’s Illustrator, signed by the artist. Richard Somerset-Ward: An American Theatre. The Story of the Westport Playhouse 1931-2005, signed by Joanne Woodward. Copy in attractive red case. The Beatles Anthology. First Edition. Winston S. Churchill: His Complete Speeches, 1897-1963. Rare set in pristine condition.

Book sale schedule

Friday, Nov. 3, 8 to 9 a.m. with early entry fee of $10. Open to general public with free admission 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All items priced as marked.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All items priced as marked.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All items half-price until 3 p.m., then standard grocery bag full of items for $5. (Bags will be provided.)

Only cash and checks with ID will be accepted. No credit cards. Monetary donations will also be accepted. For more information, call Deanna Whittredge, weekend librarian and Book Sale chairman, at 203-256-8968.