Not only did the Weston High football team answer Notre Dame of Fairfield, it answered in a big way.
The Trojans fell behind 13-0 in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 28. For the most part, the rest of the game belonged to them in a 35-19 victory.
The hosts failed to make any headway on their first possession before punting and the Trojans took advantage of a late hit penalty called against their opponent to give them good field position on the Lancer 36-yard line. Unfortunately, a fumble gave the Lancers back the ball and they embarked on their first scoring drive.
Lancer quarterback Micah Brantley threw a couple of key passes before capping off the drive himself with a one-yard run. Gianni Frango’s extra point kick made it 7-0 with 3:34 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Lancers embarked on an 82-yard drive following a Weston punt. A 36-yard pass from Brantley to Josh Tracey got them into Weston territory and then found the end zone on a 21-yard pass from the former to Kyle Pavone. The extra point attempt went wide but the Lancers were now up by two touchdowns with 5:35 left in the first half.
The Falcons did not wait long to answer. Helped by a pass interference call against the Lancers, they reached their opponent’s territory and quarterback James Goetz later hit Jack Sawyer with 24-yard completion to get to the 16. Three plays later Goetz reached the end zone on a one-yard run, and with Phoenix Parker’s extra point kick with 2:10 left the Trojans were in business.
Jason Baisley’s interception on Notre Dame’s next series gave Weston the ball on the Lancer 40 with less than a minute to go. With no time left he caught an 18-yard pass from Goetz and Parker kicked the extra point for a 14-13 Weston lead at halftime.
Weston carried the momentum into the second half, scoring on its opening drive courtesy of a 25-yard pass from Goetz to Baisley. The Lancers answered with a halfback option to Tracey, who went 71 yards for the score but then missed on the two-point conversion. That would be it for the Lancers.
Weston was not finished, and later scored again on another pass from Goetz to Baisley, this one good for 11 yards. An eight-yard run by Patrick Stack in the fourth quarter iced the game.
Besides catching three touchdown passes, Baisley had two interceptions. Goetz had one, as did Hayden Lawrence.
Now 4-3 overall, Weston hosts Brookfield on Friday at 7 p.m.