On a magnificent fall Saturday, the Weston High boys cross country team competed against 20 other schools in the Class MM state championship meet at Wickham Park in Manchester.

The team rose to the occasion and had its best performance of the year, with almost all of the scoring runners achieving personal best times, en route to a second-place finish with 74 points behind East Lyme (60). It was Weston’s best finish at a state race since 2012, when it won Class M.

Weston was led by senior Tim Lautenbach, who ran most of the race in third until he turned it on in the home stretch to finish second with a time of 17:08 and achieve All-State honors. Following him were senior captain Alex Leo and freshman Ryan Rupprecht, who finished 12th (17:52) and 13th (17:53), respectively.

The final two scorers were junior Matt Lagana and senior captain Matt Sydney, who were at 36th and 38th place, respectively, at the midway point of the race before a strong finish racing past numerous runners on the way to 23rd (18:14) and 24th (18:14).

Also competing in the race were sophomore Kevin Crowley (44th place, 18:44) and senior Avery Lum (67th place, 19:27).

“The fact that the boys bounced back and ran so well after a challenging SWC meet was great,” said coach Casey Gawlak. “I was so happy for them that they each ran their best race of the season. A second-place finish is a very good result for the program and a testament to our strong senior class.”

This qualified the team for the State Open Championship meet on Friday at Wickham Park, where it will compete against the top 16 schools from all class sizes in the state.