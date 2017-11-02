For a while the Weston High boys soccer team’s game plan was working in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

The eighth-seed Trojans intended to frustrate host Joel Barlow and try to get it on counterattacks. Once the top-seeded Falcons scored, however, it was hard to contain them, as the Trojans wound up on the short side of a 5-0 score on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“Barlow’s a very good team,” said Weston head coach Kevin Fitzsimmons, whose team lost to the same opponent 2-0 during the regular season. “So when you go one down you’ve got to come out and you’ve got to play.”

The Trojans did frustrate their opponent for nearly the entire first half. Having the better of play, they consistently beat their opponent to 50/50 balls.

While Weston did not have many shots in the first half, it still kept Barlow off the board, with keeper Matt Egan making a number of saves.

With less than a minute to go in the first half, the Falcons finally broke through. On a restart, Grant LaGaipa sent a shot into the box that Anthony Paolini flicked to Grayson DiMiceli, who sent it past Egan to put the Falcons ahead for good.

After the second half got underway, the Falcons capitalized on another opportunity. The Paolini-DiMiceli combination connected again in the 51st minute when the former played the ball to the latter, whose initial shot was saved by Egan, but the Barlow senior took the rebound and made it 2-0.

“The second goal was a bit of a mistake that we gave them,” said Fitzsimmons. “When you’re chasing the game you leave a lot of space and a lot of gaps, and you can’t do that against Barlow.”

DiMiceli completed his hat trick with 22:51 left by taking a cross from Pablo Correa-Ramirez. That was plenty of time for the Falcons to find the net again.

Paolini scored on a long shot after a restart with 6:45 to go. A takedown by Weston in the box resulted in a penalty kick, which Correa-Ramirez sent past Egan to finalize the score.

“The boys put their effort in,” said Fitzsimmons. “They gave 100%. That’s all I can ask.”

Weston will now take part in the state tournament starting next week. Once again, it will be the smallest school in Class L.