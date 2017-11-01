Obituary: Harry H. Topalian, 91

Harry H. Topalian, 91, husband of Norma Topalian, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2017, in his Weston, CT home.

He was born on January 15, 1926 in Providence, Rhode Island to Krikor and Orzen Topalian.

Among Harry’s proudest achievements is his voluntary service during World War II in the United States Army, from 1944-1946. Upon safely returning from duty he completed his high school degree and married Norma Reynolds on April 22, 1950.

They moved to Miami, Florida where Harry attended the University of Miami. He graduated in 1954 with a BS in Food Science. He was the first member of his family to receive a college degree.

Harry began working at General Foods, notably contributing to the launch of Stove Top Stuffing and he holds 30 patents in products that are staples in American kitchens to this day. He and his family settled in Weston, Connecticut in 1981 and he retired in 1988. With an enduring passion for his work, he then opened his own lab, Topalian Group Incorporated, which he co-operated until 2015, with longtime friend and associate Joe Ackilli.

Harry is survived by his wife, Norma, brother, George Topalian, nieces, Robbie Babigian, Kara, Virginia, Joan, and Kerri Topalian, nephew, Steve Babigian, sons, Harry and Greg as well as daughter-in-law, Andrea and grandchildren, Olivia, Kylie and Derek.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mary Babigian.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A service will follow at 12:30 p.m., in the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT.

