Call for Christmas singers

Music on the Hill welcomes singers to join the Festival Chorus for a Christmas concert with artistic directors Ellen Dickinson and David H. Connell and the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir.

Chorus rehearsals are Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 14 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Wilton, 36 New Canaan Road. The concert takes place on Friday evening, Dec. 15, also at St. Matthew’s.

The Festival Chorus of roughly 40 singers is one of Music on the Hill’s four performing ensembles. Participants join for one music project at a time, one rehearsal/concert cycle lasting four to six weeks. Ensembles include new and returning members, and new participants, including students, are always welcome.

Advance registration, with voice part, required. With questions or to register, e-mail [email protected] or phone 203-529-3133. There is no cost to participate. Learn about Music on the Hill and ensembles, and subscribe to the mailing list, at musiconthehillCT.org.

Music on the Hill is an independent non-profit organization led by artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. It is funded by generous donors and by a grant from the CT Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.