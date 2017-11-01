The Weston Forum

Bishop to install Father Couture at St. Francis in Weston

By Weston Forum on November 1, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Father Jeffrey Couture

Father Jeffrey Couture

Bishop Frank Caggiano of the Diocese of Bridgeport will install the Rev. Jeffrey W. Couture as the new pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Weston on Saturday, Nov. 4.  The installation will take place at the 5 p.m. Mass.

Father Couture came to the parish at the end of September and is the ninth pastor at St. Francis.

He succeeds Father Michael Dunn, who held the position for seven years. Parishioners are invited to attend the installation and join Father Couture in the parish hall for a reception immediately following Mass.

For more information, call the parish office at 203-227-1341 or visit stfrancisweston.org.

Related posts:

  1. Blessing of the Animals, carnival coming to Weston next week
  2. Obituary: Christopher M. Byron
  3. Westonites attend presidential inauguration
  4. Environmental issues are focus of Blue Vision Summit

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Newtown 1, Weston 0 Next Post Call for Christmas singers
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress