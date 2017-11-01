Bishop to install Father Couture at St. Francis in Weston

Bishop Frank Caggiano of the Diocese of Bridgeport will install the Rev. Jeffrey W. Couture as the new pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Weston on Saturday, Nov. 4. The installation will take place at the 5 p.m. Mass.

Father Couture came to the parish at the end of September and is the ninth pastor at St. Francis.

He succeeds Father Michael Dunn, who held the position for seven years. Parishioners are invited to attend the installation and join Father Couture in the parish hall for a reception immediately following Mass.

For more information, call the parish office at 203-227-1341 or visit stfrancisweston.org.